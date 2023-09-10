Wolf Pack suffers record-setting loss to Idaho 33-6

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Game notes courtesy of Nevada Athletics:

• Nevada fell, 33-6, Saturday against Idaho.

• The loss cuts Nevada’s lead in the all-time series against Idaho to 20-10 ... it was the first matchup between the teams since 2011.

• Nevada had three turnovers (two INT, one fumble lost) Saturday, its third three-turnover game over its past four, dating back to 2022.

• Linebacker Drue Watts made his second takeaway of the season, recovering a first-quarter fumble forced by Emany Johnson.

• Nevada’s defense recorded three sacks Saturday, one apiece from Stone Combs, Dion Washington, and Ike Nnakenyi.

• Nevada recorded seven tackles-for-loss Saturday, the fourth time in six games, dating back to last season, that the Pack had at least seven.

• Wide receiver Jamaal Bell caught eight passes for 67 yards, leading the Wolf Pack for the second-straight week ... his eight catches matched his career high, set a week ago at USC.

• Eight different Wolf Pack players caught a pass Saturday, with six having at least two apiece.

• Running back Sean Dollars led the Pack in rushing for the second week in a row, going for 48 yards on nine carries.

• Kicker Brandon Talton connected on both field-goal attempts, from 29 and 44 yards out.

• Talton now has 70 career field goals, tying him for second all-time on the Wolf Pack list with Tony Zendejas (1981-83), and bringing him just three away from eclipsing Marty Zendejas’ Nevada record of 72.

• Nevada was kept out of the end zone at Mackay Stadium Saturday ... the last time this happened was last Nov. 12 in a 41-3 loss to Boise State.

