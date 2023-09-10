Reno City Council asked to approve $3.5 million lawsuit settlement

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno City Council on Wednesday considers a $3.5 million settlement for wrongly rejecting a housing development near Verdi.

The Reno City Attorney’s Office recommends approval of the settlement for the 955-acre Mortensen Ranch project by developer Stan Lucas. It is proposed for north of Interstate 80 and U.S. 40 between Somersett and Verdi.

Lucas submitted a proposal to develop 676 lots in 2019. That was later amended to 632 lots.

The Reno Planning Commission denied the application in December 2019. Lucas appealed the denial and the Reno City Council voted unanimously to uphold the denial in January 2020.

Lucas petitioned for judicial review in Washoe District Court. Judge Kathleen Drakulich sent it back to the Reno City Council for reconsideration in November 2020. The Reno City Council denied the development again in March 2021.

Lucas again returned to court for relief. The judge sided with him in December 2021 and this time directed the city to approve his request. In January 2022 the city approved the court’s order but added conditions.

In April 2022, Lucas filed a new lawsuit seeking damages for construction delays, attorney’s fees and litigation costs.

Both sides attended mediation and reached the $3.5 million settlement in August.

The city lists these as key claims of the settlement:

1. Lucas will receive $3,500,000 to compromise his claims against the City;

2. The settlement payment will be paid to Lucas within ten days after Council approval;

3. The parties will execute a Settlement Agreement releasing all claims they may have against each other related to the lawsuit and providing for dismissal of the damages lawsuit with prejudice; and

4. The Settlement Agreement will contain a provision that the City does not admit liability.

