Murder suspect wanted in multi-state manhunt dead after standoff at gas station

W.Va. (WYMT/WSAZ/Gray News) - A suspect in an Ohio murder case was killed during a standoff with police at a gas station in West Virginia, according to authorities.

Police say the suspect, David Maynard, was spotted at a Speedway gas station in the Wayne County community of Ceredo Sunday morning.

According to WYMT, law enforcement for Ceredo, Kenova, Huntington, and the state of West Virginia checked businesses in the surrounding area, notifying use extra caution.

Kenova Police Chief Bob Sullivan told WSAZ that Maynard took three hostages when he was confronted by police. Police say he took them to the storage area of the store. Negotiators were able to get him to release two of the hostages early in the standoff.

At some point, there was a shooting between officers and Maynard, leading to his death.

Police say the third hostage was rescued following the shooting.

Maynard was wanted in connection with a murder on Friday in Ohio.

Police in Ohio arrived at a home on 3rd South Street in Ironton following a report of gunshots. Inside the home, officers found one person dead and another person tied up.

Following an investigation, police discovered David Maynard was the suspect in the case. Police say the man who died was his stepfather Donald Wood and the woman who was tied up was his ex-girlfriend.

“A 39-year old female was tied up using cords and [officers] cut her loose, then proceeded to clear the rest of the house and they found a 78-year-old male deceased,” said Ironton Chief of Police Dan Johnson told WSAZ.

Police then issued a murder warrant for Maynard. Maynard was wanted on multiple other charges including kidnapping, tampering with evidence, theft of the motor vehicle, and weapons under disability.

Investigators say they believe Maynard ditched the truck he was originally in following the murder in Carter County and abducted one woman.

Maynard drove to Lawrence County, Kentucky, and police believe he ditched that car, kidnapped another woman, and stole her car.

Police in several states are still investigating the shootings and events that led up to the standoff.

