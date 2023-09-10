Community gathers for Anthony Francone’s memorial service

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Family, friends, and comrades came together to pay their respects to our fallen officer Anthony Francone, who was killed on the line of duty in late august after he was intentionally rammed in a car chase.

Francone leaves behind three children, who say they knew he loved them, very much:

“There’s a lot of things I could talk about honestly on behalf of my dad, he weas a very passionate person, as you can tell he loved his baseball, he was very proud of his kids. Very proud,” says Francone’s son Tyler.

“I knew that despite many of the times two stubborn headed Francone’s, like me and him butted heads, he loved me with all of his heart nonetheless.”

