Two vigils to be held for officer lost in the line of duty

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two separate events are being held this week to honor the life of officer Anthony Francone, who was killed in the line of duty on August 25.

The first vigil was in Nixon, held by the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe. Community members as well as other police officers came to show their respects while a traditional tribal service was held with drum circles and songs of healing and grief. Francone was well known in the area and members of the tribe said despite Francone not being native, he was one of them. Many remarked on how he was a good man and went so far as to say they hope that new, young cops behave the same way Anthony Francone did.

We’re a small town, we’re a small community, and we’re tight knit. The EMS and police work together and go to all the calls for service together so it’s like losing our own,” said James Phoenix, the Pyramid Paiute Tribe chairman.

The second memorial service will take place this Saturday, September 9, at Greater Nevada Field at 6:30 pm. Doors open to the public at 5 pm and attendees are asked to be seated by 6:15 pm. If you wish to donate flowers to the service you are asked to have them delivered to the Greater Nevada field no later than 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.