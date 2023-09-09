Two Fallon parents met with uncertainty after discovering four-month-old son has rare brain tumor

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Fallon parents were met with uncertainty when their four-month-old son was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor.

First time parents, Joe and Christine Brennan, welcomed their baby into the world the same as any parent would. But, at just four months old, Lincoln Brennan suddenly had issues feeding and keeping food down. The Brennan’s took Lincoln to the emergency room where a head scan was performed. Within ten minutes the head of oncology was meeting with them.

“They said the first year was hard, but not like this,” remarked Christine Brennan.

The CT scan showed a tumor near Lincolns brain stem. And to his parents’ horror, their son was already stage 4.

“That was shocking and it was a couple weeks just to process that,” Joe Brennan said when he looks back on that moment.

known as Atypical Teratoid Rhabdoid, the tumor itself is very rare. Doctors say we see only 100 cases per year and is seen in only one percent of childhood tumors.

“He has all the rareness. It’s in a rare location, was about the size of a golf ball so it was rare it went unnoticed as long as it did, and it’s rare that its a brain tumor. Most children don’t get brain tumors,” Christine Brennan said.

Not being able to get the care they need in Northern Nevada, the Brennan’s have had to relocate to Oakland, CA where Lincoln has already had one brain surgery, two rounds of chemo, and radiation treatment with three more rounds of chemo to go. His constant care has left Joe and Christine unable to work.

“Even if everything goes perfectly and goes to plan ‘A’, we wont be able to be home with him until next March of next year,” Christine Brennan said.

With all that’s going on, the Brennan’s look for joy in the little moments.

“He’s started teething. The happiest thing is that’s a normal baby problem. When he does normal baby things that definitely makes us happy,” Joe and Christine say.

A fundraiser for Lincoln will be held at the Grid Brewery in Fallon from 1030am to 130pm on September 9. Tickets are $25 dollars and includes a brunch buffet and one mimosa. 20% of all drink sales after that will be donated to Lincoln. For those unable to attend a Gofundme page has been set up.

