Police use Narcan to save puppy from fentanyl overdose

Police officers in Irvine, California, used Narcan to save a puppy having an overdose. (KCAL, KCBS, Irvine Police Department)
By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 12:32 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
IRVINE, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – Police in California sprang into action to save a puppy they found overdosing from a fentanyl exposure.

It happened Thursday in Irvine, California, after police arrested the puppy’s owners for possession of fentanyl at a Walmart.

Officials immediately gave the puppy a dose of the life-saving medication Narcan and rushed it to an emergency veterinarian for treatment.

Veterinary researchers say Narcan can be just as effective in dogs as in humans.

The 8-week-old puppy is expected to be just fine.

