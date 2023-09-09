Nevada Air Guard holds active shooter exercise Saturday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Air National Guard is running an active shooter exercise Saturday at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The drill includes simulated gunfire, intermittent sirens, tones and spoken words. Participants will wear various types of gear and equipment.

“Please do not be alarmed,” the National Guard said in a statement. “This is a normal exercise of the members of the base and the on-base notification system.”

