WCSD, Education Support Professionals reach agreement on new CBA

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District and the Washoe Education Support Professionals have reached a tentative agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement, the district announced Friday.

The contract commits to a 13.2% raise for frontline education support personnel, such as bus drivers, teachers assistants and nutrition services workers for the first year, with matching funds for eligible employees.

The match will be made possible by utilizing funds taken from Senate Bill 231.

“Our support professionals play a critical role in supporting our students and educators every day,” said Superintendent Susan Enfield. “This agreement provides a well-deserved pay increase for our team, and we are grateful to WESP for their strong partnership throughout the bargaining process.”

”This tentative agreement reflects the great partnership WESP has with WCSD and sets a solid foundation for the next 4 years with salary increases that recognize the integral role ESPs have in supporting student learning,” said Sarah Lucey, WESP Bargaining Team Member. “This round of bargaining was the most successful in WESP’s history because it was the most collaborative, and we appreciate the District’s efforts to secure a contract that will help Washoe ESP’s and their families.”

The contract will run through June 30, 2027 and will be voted on by the WCSD Board of Trustees after it is approved by Support Proffessionals members.

