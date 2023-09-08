Sparks man guilty of molesting girl between ages of 7 and 10

Jesse Barrera
Jesse Barrera(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:41 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Washoe District Court jury found a Sparks man guilty of molesting a girl between the age of 7 and 10, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Judge Barry Breslow is scheduled to sentence Jesse Barrera, 28, on Oct. 24 on charges of sexual assault of a child younger than 14 and three counts of lewdness with a child younger than 14.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office got a report that Barrera inappropriately touched a young girl in 2020. It arrested Barrera in January 2022. Detectives got a confession from Barrera, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputy District Attorney Amanda Sage said at trial that Barrera’s abuse escalated during the three years it happened and that he used bribes and warnings to get her silence.

A multi-disciplinary team from the Washoe County Children’s Advocacy Center investigated the case, the district attorney’s office said.  Cases referred to the Child Advocacy Center benefit from access to advocacy, medical and therapeutic treatment referrals, and forensic interviewing services.

