Saturday memorial service to honor fallen officer Francone

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A public memorial service for fallen PLTPD officer Anthony Francone will be held this Saturday at Greater Nevada Field.

Francone was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 25 after he was hit by a car at the south end of Pyramid Lake.

The service will be held on Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. and attendees are asked to be seated no later than 6:15 p.m. to ensure the ceremony can start at 6:30 p.m.

Attendees are asked to wear St. Louis Cardinals red and white or a St. Louis Cardinals jersey to honor Officer Francone’s love of the team. The WCSO advises that public parking will be very limited.

Attendees will enter the stadium through the Plaza Entrance and will be seated in sections 111-121. A clear bag policy will be implemented for the memorial service, and guests will be required to pass through a metal detector before entering. No bags or purses will be allowed except for clear bags.

A law enforcement procession will take place before the service, and will depart the Regional Public Safety Training Center at 5:45 p.m. before ending up at Greater Nevada Field.

