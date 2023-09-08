Reno Fire invites community to ‘Fill the Boot’ this Saturday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department will be raising money to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association during the annual Fill the Boot fundraiser this Saturday.

The event will raise money for kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and other kinds of muscle-debilitating diseases.

Firefighters from the Reno Fire Department will hit the streets and storefronts at the intersection of South Virginia Street and South McCarran Boulevard from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to raise money.

“We are thrilled to be doing this again,” said Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran. “Filling the boot is an important yet fun tradition in which our department is proud to participate. So when you see our firefighters at South Virginia and McCarran this weekend, consider donating to the cause.”

The tradition of filling the boot will enter its 69th year in 2023. They and the International Association of Firefighters have raised $690 million to combat the diseases.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.