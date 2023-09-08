Reading Reno: Local author, Martin A. David shares how the best lessons are ‘found in the wastebasket’

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:52 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Martin A. David is a Reno-based author, painter, actor, dancer and lover of all things art. He stopped by Morning Break to talk about his newest novel, About Two Families, that’s loosely based on his own family’s immigration story.

During Friday’s interview, David shared the lessons that art has taught him and how his various art interest influence each other; and how he embraces failures and rejections as a sign that he’s doing the work.

Watch Friday’s interview to learn more. You can also check out Martin A David’s work online and on Facebook.

