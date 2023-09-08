Police investigating woman found dead at South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif(KOLO) -The South Lake Tahoe Police Department is investigating the death of a woman found early Thursday at Lakeland Village.

The woman was found shortly after midnight in the common area at 3535 Lake Tahoe Blvd., police said.

A citizen tried life-saving efforts and was joined by police and emergency responders. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are not releasing her name. They said the cause of her death is still being investigated. The public is not in danger, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to email crimetips@cityofslt.us about case 2309-0058.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.