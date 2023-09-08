Northern Nevada volunteer opportunities ahead of 9/11 Day of Service

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - JustServe.org is promoting volunteerism in the community on Monday, Sept. 11, to honor those who died in the World Trade Centers.

Justin Krums, his daughter Kochia, and Susan Maestretti, stopped by Morning Break to share several of the volunteer opportunities happen Saturday, Sept. 9.

Dozens of volunteers across our region organize these events. They include food collection for Food Bank of Northern Nevada, a car wash, collecting donations for Project 150 Reno, park cleanup and beautification, a community blood drive, cemetery clean-up, making hearts and receiving blankets for NICU. These opportunities are spread across Carson City, Dayton, Reno, and Sparks.

As part of the national 9/11 Day of Service, this Saturday morning from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. community volunteers will gather at the Boys and Girls Club across from Reno High School to prepare and distribute donated items to needy teens in our community. It will be a well attended event by both volunteers and teens. In the past, we have served as many as 3,500 teens.

All of the community is invited to get involved to help spread the goodness through JustServe.org.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.