Northern Nevada volunteer opportunities ahead of 9/11 Day of Service

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:55 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - JustServe.org is promoting volunteerism in the community on Monday, Sept. 11, to honor those who died in the World Trade Centers.

Justin Krums, his daughter Kochia, and Susan Maestretti, stopped by Morning Break to share several of the volunteer opportunities happen Saturday, Sept. 9.

Dozens of volunteers across our region organize these events. They include food collection for Food Bank of Northern Nevada, a car wash, collecting donations for Project 150 Reno, park cleanup and beautification, a community blood drive, cemetery clean-up, making hearts and receiving blankets for NICU. These opportunities are spread across Carson City, Dayton, Reno, and Sparks.

As part of the national 9/11 Day of Service, this Saturday morning from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. community volunteers will gather at the Boys and Girls Club across from Reno High School to prepare and distribute donated items to needy teens in our community. It will be a well attended event by both volunteers and teens. In the past, we have served as many as 3,500 teens.

All of the community is invited to get involved to help spread the goodness through JustServe.org.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Samuel Chacon has his medical license suspended
Burning Man festival flooding
Man who died at Burning Man identified
Burning Man's Black Rock City in a photo released by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands at Nevada site; authorities investigate 1 death
Burners on the road: leaving Burning Man
Burners struggle to leave the Playa
Turburam Sandagdorj aka Sturo stands near the artwork he created in Black Rock City.
The evolution of one Burning Man art piece

Latest News

Martin A. David, Author
Reading Reno: Local author, Martin A. David shares how the best lessons are ‘found in the wastebasket’
Natural Wonders Exhibit
Check out “Natural Wonders: The Magic and Mystery of Rare Diamonds” at Rogers Jewelry Co.
Charlie's Presence: Meet Oreo
Charlie’s Presence looking for forever home for energetic, intelligent dog named “Oreo”
Reno Fire Department logo
Reno Fire invites community to ‘Fill the Boot’ this Saturday