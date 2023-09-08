Nevada airports’ ‘Safe Place’ program leads the nation

"Safe Place" sign at Reno Tahoe Airport
"Safe Place" sign at Reno Tahoe Airport(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:12 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thousands of people travel through Reno Tahoe Airport every day.

What may not be realized, victims of human trafficking and their perpetrators may be some of those travelers.

Back in 2019 the airport implemented the “Safe Place” program where personnel here are trained to recognize a victim and provide help if needed.

Communication specialist Stacey Sunday says she was required to take the class upon hiring.

“It should be active looking,” says Sunday. “If anyone has bruises, or looks malnourished, or looks like they are under someone else’s control; we are trained to look for that. And then our help is to call for air comm, or airport communications department to make sure they are watching them on cameras.”

Sunday says it’s not just security who learns what to look for or how to respond. It is everyone who works here. Even those in retail like Peet’s Coffee.

There are signs all around the facility from the front doors, to the stalls in the restrooms, both men and women’s. The signs provide information about “Safe Place” along with a phone number. And it’s in more than one language.

Sunday shows us her badge which spells out the warning signs and protocols. She is required to undergo training about every two years before her ID badge is renewed.

There’s nothing new here for Nevada U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto. She spearheaded these efforts as Nevada Attorney General.

“The first step in that prevention is awareness,” says Senator Cortez Masto, a Democrat, and Senior Senator from Nevada. “Make people aware. Not only are workers in training and know what to look for and what is happening, but also putting that signage out there with hotline numbers. So, our victims that are trafficked through these hubs can see something.”

Senator Cortez Masto is hoping to take the concept here and plug it into other airports and bus terminals across the country.

With the “Reduce Human Trafficking through Transportation Act” $20,000,000 dollars in grants will be distributed to airports nationwide to implement anti-human trafficking programs like the one at Reno Tahoe Airport. Money would go towards training, public awareness campaigns and support for victims and survivors.

The bill has bi-partisan support with Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn a co-sponsor.

If Senator Cortez Masto’s bill is signed by the president, it means Reno Tahoe Airport won’t be the only place where personnel are trained to identify sex trafficking victims, and give them, a “Safe Place.”

