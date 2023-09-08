NDOT to implement restrictions for part of Pyramid Highway

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be implementing new lane shifts and turn restrictions as part of a project to widen and improve sections of Pyramid Highway.

The project will start on Sept. 11 and encompass two and a half miles of the highway.

Through December 2024, drivers will see lane shifts, reduced speeds and turn restrictions on Pyramid Highway between Los Altos Parkway and Golden View Drive as crews prepare for roadway resurfacing.

NEW 24/7 Lane Shifts/Turn Closures Pyramid Highway-Los Altos Parkway to Golden View Drive

Lanes will be slightly reduced in width and shifted through the work zone 24/7.

While two lanes will remain available in each direction, outside lanes will be closed for construction, and traffic will use the center turn lane.

Speed limits will be reduced to 45 mph.

With the center turn lane used for through traffic, left-hand turns will not be available. Drivers will need to detour and reroute at a designated turn.

Raised medians will also be installed for enhanced safety on Pyramid Highway between Los Altos Parkway and Golden View Drive. The permanent raised medians will create access changes to some neighborhoods.

The project to widen and improve parts of Pyramid Highway are part of a two-year, $66 million project. It will widen around one and a half miles of Pyramid Highway from four to six lanes between Queen Way and Los Altos Parkway and reconstruct three quarters of a mile of existing four-lane roadway from Los Altos Parkway to Golden View Drive.

