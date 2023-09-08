McCormick brothers returning to Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This weekend’s Nevada football game marks the team’s home opener.

But it will also be a homecoming for two former prep talents.

“I’m super excited. Can’t wait to play in Mackay,” said Sean McCormick, a Churchill County High School grad who now plays football at the University of Idaho.

Home will always mean Nevada for former Churchill County High School football stars Sean and Tommy McCormick.

“The support we have around us, it’s really cool to see,” Tommy said - a safety on Idaho’s defense.

But for the majority of Wolf Pack fans, come Saturday, the McCormick brothers will be the enemy when they suit up for the Idaho Vandals against Nevada. The minority - friends and family from Fallon, will account for a few hundred seats.

“I’m excited to go in there and show what we can do,” Sean said of his Vandals coming to Reno. “Show (the Wolf Pack) we could have played (for Nevada).”

The McCormicks did not receive scholarships out of high school from former Wolf Pack head coach Jay Norvell.

Current Nevada head coach Ken Wilson weighed in on his program losing out on the two.

“Northern Nevada guys that got away and will be motivated to come back,” Wilson said of the McCormicks. “They’re both really good players from this area that are out in the world of college football.”

Tommy gave his thoughts on playing in Reno Saturday:

“It’s proving to myself that just because (Idaho is) an FCS school doesn’t mean we’re a lower level than these other schools in the FBS.”

When #10 and #18 take Chris Ault Field for kickoff they say all the emotion will wash away.

The local state football champs in 2018 hope to get one more win close to home before they pursue careers in the medical field.

