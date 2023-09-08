The International Camel & Ostrich races returns to Virginia City

The 64th Anniversary of Camel & Ostrich races
By Nick Doyle
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:20 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The International Camel & Ostrich races is celebrating its 64th anniversary. The historic town of Virginia City will host the races on Friday, September 8 to Sunday, September 10.

AJ Agusto, the head wrangler of the livestock, joined Good Morning Reno this morning with details of the event and advice on racing camels.

The gates will open at 3 p.m. today for the Hot Camel nights event, that starts at 5 p.m. Parking will be limited.

For more information about event times, parking, and more, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Samuel Chacon has his medical license suspended
Burning Man festival flooding
Man who died at Burning Man identified
Burning Man's Black Rock City in a photo released by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands at Nevada site; authorities investigate 1 death
Burners on the road: leaving Burning Man
Burners struggle to leave the Playa
Turburam Sandagdorj aka Sturo stands near the artwork he created in Black Rock City.
The evolution of one Burning Man art piece

Latest News

Reno Fire Department logo
Reno Fire invites community to ‘Fill the Boot’ this Saturday
Generic road work graphic
NDOT to implement restrictions for part of Pyramid Highway
Developers of proposed Las Vegas Strip basketball arena miss key deadline
Developers of proposed Las Vegas Strip basketball arena miss key deadline
Friday AM Weather
Friday AM Weather