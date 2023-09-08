The International Camel & Ostrich races returns to Virginia City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The International Camel & Ostrich races is celebrating its 64th anniversary. The historic town of Virginia City will host the races on Friday, September 8 to Sunday, September 10.

AJ Agusto, the head wrangler of the livestock, joined Good Morning Reno this morning with details of the event and advice on racing camels.

The gates will open at 3 p.m. today for the Hot Camel nights event, that starts at 5 p.m. Parking will be limited.

