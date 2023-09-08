GRAPHIC: Ex-Philadelphia police officer surrenders on murder charges after fatal shooting of driver

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office released police body camera footage showing the...
The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office released police body camera footage showing the fatal shooting of Eddie Irizarry.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:49 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former Philadelphia police officer who shot and killed a driver who was sitting in his car turned himself in Friday morning and will now face murder charges in the fatal shooting.

Former Officer Mark Dial surrendered on a criminal warrant and was scheduled to be arraigned later Friday. The district attorney said the charges against Dial include murder, official oppression and other counts. His attorney said the shooting was justified.

The district attorney’s office also released police bodycam footage of the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry. It showed Dial firing his weapon through the driver’s side window of Irizarry’s sedan during a vehicle stop on Aug. 14. Dial shot Irizarry about seven seconds after getting out of a police SUV and striding over to Irizarry’s car, according to the video. Six shots were fired.

WARNING: The following video contains graphic content.

GRAPHIC: Philadelphia Police body camera footage shows the fatal shooting of Eddie Irizarry. (Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office via CNN)

The videos, pulled from Dial’s body-worn camera and the camera of a second officer on the scene, “are crucial evidence in the case and in many ways they speak for themselves,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said at a news conference.

Dial’s attorney, Fortunato N. Perri Jr., said a vigorous defense was planned.

“Despite what has been portrayed to the media, the facts will unmistakably show that Officer Mark Dial was legally justified in discharging his weapon while fearing for his life,” Perri said in an email to The Associated Press.

Authorities have said Dial shot Irizarry as he sat in his car after officers spotted the car driving erratically around noon Aug. 14 and followed it for several blocks. Then, officers approached as the driver turned the wrong way down a one-way street and stopped.

The department backtracked after initially claiming the officers made a traffic stop and shot a person outside the vehicle after he “lunged at” police with a knife. Outgoing Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said a review of the officers’ body-worn cameras “made it very clear that what we initially reported was not actually what happened.”

Dial, who has been on the force for five years, was suspended with intent to dismiss after officials said he refused to cooperate in the investigation of the killing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Samuel Chacon has his medical license suspended
Burning Man festival flooding
Man who died at Burning Man identified
Burning Man's Black Rock City in a photo released by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands at Nevada site; authorities investigate 1 death
Burners on the road: leaving Burning Man
Burners struggle to leave the Playa
Turburam Sandagdorj aka Sturo stands near the artwork he created in Black Rock City.
The evolution of one Burning Man art piece

Latest News

9/11 Day of Service 2023
Northern Nevada volunteer opportunities ahead of 9/11 Day of Service
Martin A. David, Author
Reading Reno: Local author, Martin A. David shares how the best lessons are ‘found in the wastebasket’
Three Michigan State Police cruisers have severe fire damage and a fourth has moderate fire...
Suspect in arson, shooting at Michigan State Police post in critical condition, police say
Natural Wonders Exhibit
Check out “Natural Wonders: The Magic and Mystery of Rare Diamonds” at Rogers Jewelry Co.