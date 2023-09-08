Check out “Natural Wonders: The Magic and Mystery of Rare Diamonds” at Rogers Jewelry Co.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Experience a dazzling showcase of the world’s most coveted diamonds, gemstones and jewelry designs at “Natural Wonders: The Magic and Mystery of Rare Diamonds.” Attendees will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness and acquire pieces that would otherwise remain in the realm of myth and legend, including Harry Kotlar designs worn by Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and other stars.

President of Rogers Jewelry Co., Bart Marks, and owner of Harry Kotlar jewelry, David Weiner, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to this fun event. Weiner is the grandson of the legendary designer, and shared background information about specific pieces and the legacy of this world-renowned brand.

The 2-day event takes place Friday-Saturday, Sept. 8-9 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., at Rogers Jewelry Co. (6520 S. Virginia Street, Reno).

Special guest vendor Harry Kotlar, acclaimed as the “Jeweler to the Stars,” will bring a selection of celebrity-worn designs for viewing and purchase. Imbued with the elegance and glamour of Hollywood, these designs have adorned A-list celebrities for their most memorable and iconic moments. Attendees will have the extraordinary opportunity to view Harry Kotlar pieces worn by Jennifer Lopez on “The Tonight Show,” Lady Gaga on the Oscars red carpet, Celine Dion in the “Ashes” music video, and Zendaya at the “Smallfoot” red carpet film premiere. The event will also feature pieces worn by stars such as Lucy Liu, Anna Kendrick, Lena Headey, Gabrielle Union and more.

In addition to the celebrity-worn designs, some of the world’s most unique and valuable diamonds will be on display, among them a 30-carat natural yellow diamond revered for its intense coloration as well as an exceedingly rare blue diamond and an alluring chameleon diamond. Alongside these larger-than-life diamonds, the showroom will also display a variety of rare and unusual gemstones, including Burma rubies, Muzo emeralds, Ceylon sapphires as well as precious jade sculptures.

