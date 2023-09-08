Charlie’s Presence looking for forever home for energetic, intelligent dog named “Oreo”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The local animal-advocacy non-profit, Charlie’s Presence, has another dog who needs a new, loving home. Founder, Christie Del Monte, brought Oreo to Morning Break Friday.

Oreo’s ideal family would be one that cherishes both his lively energy and his love for cozy snuggles. While he craves activity and playtime, he also treasures moments of warmth and affection.

Oreo boasts a repertoire of obedience commands, mastering actions like “sit,” “shake,” “down” and more. A quick learner, he promptly responds to cues. His off-leash behavior is truly impressive; he reliably comes back when called. In fact, if you extend your hand, he promptly returns and makes contact with it.

This four-legged adventurer thrives on outdoor activities like walks, hikes and runs. He’s a natural swimmer and a snow enthusiast. Oreo’s playful side shines through during games of tug of war and fetch with his favorite toys, which include an indestructible pineapple chew, Nylabones and antlers. Puzzles and snuffle mats also engage his curious mind.

Oreo’s quirks are part of his charm. He’s not fond of other dogs, cats or the noise of vacuum cleaners and power tools. To manage his reactivity, an easy walk harness is recommended for outdoor adventures. Despite his spirited nature, Oreo can be sensitive around his stomach and hips, so a bit of patience is needed when helping him into a vehicle.

Grooming-wise, Oreo is a low-maintenance companion. He’s not a fan of nail trims, and while he hasn’t visited a groomer, it’s advised to avoid dremels due to their noise. Bath time is a manageable affair.

For the best fit, Oreo’s new home should be cat and dog-free, and children over the age of 10. Oreo’s journey toward becoming the best version of himself involves continued training to address his dog reactive demeanor, making consistency a must in his new home.

If you’re ready to provide a patient, loving, and energetic home, Oreo could be the loyal companion you’ve been looking for!

To set up a meeting with Del Monte to potentially meet Orea, email believe@charliespresence.com. You can also learn more about Charlie’s Presence online and on Facebook.

