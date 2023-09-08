Changes are made to concessions and parking at Wolf Pack games

Nevada looking to avenge 2017 loss to Bengals
Nevada looking to avenge 2017 loss to Bengals(KOLO)
By Emily Benito
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:19 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The experience at Mackay stadium will look a bit different this season.

Tomorrow the Wolf Pack has got their first game of the 2023 season and the athletic department is excited to be hosting the Idaho Vandals right here at MacKay stadium.

There will be a new addition to the tailgating for gameday: Assistant Athletic Director Aaron Juarez says that he is looking forward to fans cheering on th team this coming season:

“An hour and a half before each kickoff the gates are going to be open and for the first hour the gates are open there’s going to be a happy hour with our concessions six-dollar beers, four-dollar hot dogs and four-dollar popcorn so you get in to watch warmups and cheer on the wolfpack and you can enjoy cheaper beer and cheaper food,” says Juarez.

And since concessions are a big part of the game day experience, Mackay will be moving to cashless concessions after fan reviews said that lines were taking too long.

“We are going cashless with all of our concessions. We are going to have the tailgate concerts just like we did last year. We are going to have a new local band every one of our six home Saturdays, so we’ll have a band at the north parking lot of the stadium here,” says Juarez.

There will also be a new exit plan when leaving football games with specific routes for each of the parking lots that can be found online at Nevadawolfpack.com

