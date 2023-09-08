Angie Taylor, Naomi Duerr announce bid for State Senate seat Gansert is vacating

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two candidates announced Thursday they are seeking the Nevada State Senate seat being vacated by Heidi Gansert.

Angie Taylor, a member of the Nevada Assembly and former president of the Washoe County School, announced her bid for State Senate District 15 on X, the platform formerly called Twitter.

Reno City Council member Naomi Duerr announced her bid on her Facebook page.

The Nevada Senate Democrat Caucus posted an endorsement of Taylor on X, saying she worked to increase spending on education and lower prescription drug costs.

Taylor was elected to Assembly District 27 in November 2022 and served on the Washoe County School Board for eight years prior to that.

Duerr was first elected to the Reno Ward 2 council seat in 2014. She cites as her qualifications “nearly four decades dedicated to public service, policy-making, and water resource management.”

Senate District 15 includes parts of southeast Reno, west Reno, Sun Valley and the North Valleys.