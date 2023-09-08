AG Ford warns of people impersonating grandchildren to scam grandparents

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is urging Nevadans to be on the lookout for scams targeting their grandparents.

“Impostors specifically target Nevada grandparents and seniors,” said Ford. “Scammers have developed strategies to take advantage of family connections and other information to create a sense of urgency in their scams, which can cause victims to act more quickly and potentially without the caution they would normally have. Many times, these scams intend to obtain money or personal information from the targeted older victims, who may believe they are trying to assist a family member in need.”

Ford says the scams often involve targeting seniors with teenage or young adult children. The scammer will pretend the child is trouble to propagate their scam.

The scammer will create a sense of urgency, influencing the victim to disregard caution and get the grandparent to give them money or personal information. Ford says scammers can learn names and addresses through a variety of methods, like accessing social media accounts and searching for publicly available records on the internet.

The scammer will pretend they are in the emergency room and need money, often claiming they need bail money or funds for a car repair while driving. During the course of the scam, the scammer will convince the victim not to contact the child’s parents.

They will disguise their voice by imitating a bad phone connection, being in a busy area or by trying to sound far away from the phone speaker.

The scammer will ask their victim to pay them with gift cards from Amazon, American Express, Wal-Mart and Visa.

Ford urges that if you have paid money to someone you suspect was a scammer, you should:

If you have sent money through a credit card or bank account, contact the company or bank that issued the card or account. Tell them it was a fraudulent charge and ask them to reverse the transaction and give you your money back.

If you have sent money through wire transfer, contact the wire transfer company and tell them it was a fraudulent transfer. Ask them to reverse the wire transfer and give you your money back.

If you have sent money through a money transfer app, report the fraudulent transaction to the company running the app and ask them to reverse the payment. If you linked the app to a credit card or debit card, report the fraud to your credit card company or bank. Ask them to reverse the charge.

If you have sent money in the form of a gift card, usually by reading the gift card number and PIN over the phone or sending those numbers via text, it may not be possible to reverse the gift card transaction itself. Make sure to save the gift card and receipt from when you purchased the gift card and to save any text messages or call records from when you believe you were scammed. Call the fraud department of the company from which the gift card was purchased — this number is often on the gift card itself or available on the company’s website. Your bank may also be able to help you cancel a transaction linked to your own debit or credit card if that is what you used to purchase the gift card.

