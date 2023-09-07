The worlds largest free hot-air balloon festival returns to Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Great Reno Balloon Races returns to Reno on Friday, September 8th and runs through Sunday, September 10th. This festival is internally recognized as the largest free hot-air balloon festival in the world.

Upwards of a hundred of balloons will fill the skies of northern Nevada. The GRBR is celebrating its 42nd Anniversary. Before the sun peeks over the mountains, spectators will see the daily iconic Glow Show illuminating the park with a soft warm light — a signal that the event has begun. During the show, the early morning sky will be decorated by the choreographed glow of upwards of 40 hot-air balloons.

The Dawn Patrol is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year too. Dana Thornton, the pilot of Free Spirit and original member of the Dawn Patrol, joined KOLO8′s Midday with a bird’s eye view.

