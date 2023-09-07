Washoe County inmate dies while getting treatment at local hospital

Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:58 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Washoe County inmate has died at a local hospital after getting medical treatment for a chronic illness.

The inmate, whose name has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was taken to a local hospital on July 12 to receive treatment.

The inmate was then placed on long term hospice care before dying at a hospital on Sept. 7.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is classifying this as an in-custody death. The inmate was booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility on Dec. 8, 2022 with existing medical conditions, including a chronic illness for which they had received treatment for while in custody.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burning Man festival flooding
Man who died at Burning Man identified
Dr. Samuel Chacon has his medical license suspended
Debra Ann Thornton
Reno woman arrested on DUI charges in crash that killed pedestrian
Burning Man's Black Rock City in a photo released by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands at Nevada site; authorities investigate 1 death
Burners on the road: leaving Burning Man
Burners struggle to leave the Playa

Latest News

Passport display and the Washoe County Clerk's Office
Clerk’s office assists with 431 new passports
The 42nd Anniversary of the Great Reno Balloon Races
The worlds largest free hot-air balloon festival returns to Reno
Fire restrictions for eastern California and western Nevada will be lifted this Saturday
Nevada fire restrictions to be lifted Friday
9-6-23
McCormick brothers returning to Northern Nevada