Washoe County inmate dies while getting treatment at local hospital

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Washoe County inmate has died at a local hospital after getting medical treatment for a chronic illness.

The inmate, whose name has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was taken to a local hospital on July 12 to receive treatment.

The inmate was then placed on long term hospice care before dying at a hospital on Sept. 7.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is classifying this as an in-custody death. The inmate was booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility on Dec. 8, 2022 with existing medical conditions, including a chronic illness for which they had received treatment for while in custody.

