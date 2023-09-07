Washoe County inmate dies while getting treatment at local hospital
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:58 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Washoe County inmate has died at a local hospital after getting medical treatment for a chronic illness.
The inmate, whose name has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was taken to a local hospital on July 12 to receive treatment.
The inmate was then placed on long term hospice care before dying at a hospital on Sept. 7.
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is classifying this as an in-custody death. The inmate was booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility on Dec. 8, 2022 with existing medical conditions, including a chronic illness for which they had received treatment for while in custody.
Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.