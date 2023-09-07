This month’s MidTown First Thursday includes fundraiser for Note-Able Music Therapy Services

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are lots of fun things happen Thursday, Sept. 7 and throughout the month of September in Reno’s midtown district.

Jaime Chapman, owner of Pineapple Pedicabs, and Wendy Firestone, development director for Note-Able Music Therapy Services, stopped by Morning Break to talk about all the things MidTown has to offer.

First, Burning Midtown is the theme for September’s Midtown First Thursday event on Sept. 7. Treat yourself to a fun night with your favorite MidTown retailers, services, watering holes and restaurants and make a plan to enjoy the places that make MidTown Reno the special place that it is. For a full list of specials and events, click here.

Music on the Roof will also take place during Burning MidTown. DJ Ātrisco is bringing some deep, groovy house sounds to Brasserie Saint James (901 S Center Street) from 6-9 p.m.

Pineapple Pedicabs is also hosting Pedicab Karaoke Thursday night. It’s a fundraiser for Note-Able Music Therapy Services. The event takes place throughout MidTown from 5-7 p.m.

Also, Thursday night marks the kick-off to the new NFL season when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium. Beefy’s in MidTown will be hosting a watch party of the game.

And then later this month, Truckee Meadows Bike Alliance is having a film screening of Whirlwind: The Major Taylor Story. The movie is about a guy, Major Taylor, that was banded from Bicycle Racing for being Black. He went on to be a single-speed racing legend - thrilling crowds and facing down racism. Now, a new documentary is being made about him and the producer is coming to Reno.

The event is free Friday, Sept. 22, from 7-9 p.m. at the Reno Public Market with a suggested donation of $20. Generous donor, Kyle Roerink of the Great Basin Water Network, is matching donations in any amount up to $500. Just put “Whirlwind” in the donation notes and your funds will be matched and 100% of donations will go to produce this amazing film.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.