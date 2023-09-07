Sierra Arts Foundation to host 13th annual Reno Open Studios event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sierra Arts Foundation (SAF) is a non-profit advocating for art and the artists who create it within a 200 mile radius of Reno and Sparks. The organization is once again inviting Nevadans to watch the creation of art at a variety of artist studios this weekend. The Reno Open Studios is a three-day attraction, Friday-Saturday, September 8-10 at various studios in Northern Nevada from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Executive director of SAF, Tracey Oliver, and local artist and owner of Copper Cat Studio, Katie Packham, stopped by Morning Break to share the details of this event.

Since 2009, Reno Open Studios has allowed art patrons, enthusiasts and lovers to observe creators and their respective processes. The event welcomes individuals directly into the creative spaces of local artists while giving viewers a chance to pick up techniques or leave inspired. Attendees can explore an extensive range of art produced by more than 20 participating artists working on mediums including but not limited to: carvings, watercolor, oil, ceramics, photography, mixed media and more.

Participants include artists Karen Vetter, John J. Hasenau, Maria Partridge, Tina Drakulich, Ken Hines, Burnt Knuckle, Robert Post, Katherine Case, Jann Selleck, Angie Terrell, Judy Hilbish, Pam Sutton, Tanya James, Caroline C. Jensen, Carol Smyth, Lynn B. Starnes, Richard Sheriff, Gini Campbell Annis, Katie Packham, Melissa Swanson, Bunny Carnahan, Nanette Oleson, and Vivian Olds. A comprehensive list of participating artists and their studios can be seen here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.