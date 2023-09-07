Sierra Arts Foundation to host 13th annual Reno Open Studios event

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:46 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sierra Arts Foundation (SAF) is a non-profit advocating for art and the artists who create it within a 200 mile radius of Reno and Sparks. The organization is once again inviting Nevadans to watch the creation of art at a variety of artist studios this weekend. The Reno Open Studios is a three-day attraction, Friday-Saturday, September 8-10 at various studios in Northern Nevada from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Executive director of SAF, Tracey Oliver, and local artist and owner of Copper Cat Studio, Katie Packham, stopped by Morning Break to share the details of this event.

Since 2009, Reno Open Studios has allowed art patrons, enthusiasts and lovers to observe creators and their respective processes. The event welcomes individuals directly into the creative spaces of local artists while giving viewers a chance to pick up techniques or leave inspired. Attendees can explore an extensive range of art produced by more than 20 participating artists working on mediums including but not limited to: carvings, watercolor, oil, ceramics, photography, mixed media and more.

Participants include artists Karen Vetter, John J. Hasenau, Maria Partridge, Tina Drakulich, Ken Hines, Burnt Knuckle, Robert Post, Katherine Case, Jann Selleck, Angie Terrell, Judy Hilbish, Pam Sutton, Tanya James, Caroline C. Jensen, Carol Smyth, Lynn B. Starnes, Richard Sheriff, Gini Campbell Annis, Katie Packham, Melissa Swanson, Bunny Carnahan, Nanette Oleson, and Vivian Olds. A comprehensive list of participating artists and their studios can be seen here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burning Man festival flooding
Man who died at Burning Man identified
Dr. Samuel Chacon has his medical license suspended
Debra Ann Thornton
Reno woman arrested on DUI charges in crash that killed pedestrian
Burning Man's Black Rock City in a photo released by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands at Nevada site; authorities investigate 1 death
Burners on the road: leaving Burning Man
Burners struggle to leave the Playa

Latest News

Celebrating National Beer Lovers Day with Nevada Craft Breweries
Celebrate National Beer Lovers Day with Nevada’s 50+ local craft breweries
MidTown First Thursdays September
This month’s MidTown First Thursday includes fundraiser for Note-Able Music Therapy Services
If this solution sounds familiar you might be remembering Reno choosing the same temporary fix...
Sparks considers Crawforth as acting city manager
Reno woman, Lauren Reid, is advocating for organ donations after being a kidney recipient
Reno woman advocates for organ donation after receiving life saving kidney