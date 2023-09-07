Searching for stability Sparks may add city manager’s duties to police chief

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Rail City government has been through a rough patch. A new fire chief was hired and departed in barely more time than it takes to tell it. His departure left big questions about the man at the top, City Manager Neil Krutz, questions which were answered by this week’s vote by the city council to send him on his way. To say the least, it’s been unsettling.

“That’s tough on employees,” says Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson, “even in an organization of 600 people, Still, it’s scary when there’s no stability.”

A day later, Krutz’s picture was still hanging in the entrance hallway at city hall, but the city is already moving forward. There will be a proper nationwide search for his replacement. That will take time. So, monday the city council will consider a temporary replacement. police chief chris crawforth.

“Right now we need the chief’s even hand, his communication skills. We need somebody who doesn’t necessarily need to know all aspects of the job, but has the ability to understand the job.”

if this solution sounds familiar you might be remembering Reno choosing the same temporary fix three years ago, bringing in Police Chief Jason Soto as an acting city manager to allow time to find a replacment for Sabra Newby. Then as now the logic was clear. A police chief doing a good job is managing a large department with a sizeable budget. and in this case, stability being an issue, personal leadership skills may be essential.

“He’s done a great job with the police department,m”says Lawson. He’s put together so many teams. He thinking outside the box. He’s a rpoblem solver. He’s the kind of guy who, if you tell him ‘Go do your job.’ he does his job.”

Crawforth says he looks forward to the unexpected challenge, but unlike Soto he won’t step away from the chief’s duties. He’ll work both jobs, temporarily.

“It’s going to be tough on him. He’s going to have some work ahead of him. He’s going to have some long days and nights, but he’s a team player too and that’s what we really need. I need a team player for that position right now.”

And soon, the mayor says, the city will emerge better, stronger and stable.

