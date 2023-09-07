Reno woman advocates for organ donation after receiving life saving kidney

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno woman, Lauren Reid, is advocating for organ donations after being a kidney recipient.

Reid represents just one of over 600 Nevadans on the national transplant waiting list.

“My life is over is what I thought,” said Reid when she thinks back on her journey.

For Reid, this process has been lifelong. At just ten years old she discovered she had Alport Disease, a genetic disorder that effects the kidneys, passed on from her father, who is also a kidney recipient.

“There’s a little less fear of the unknown. I’ve seen someone whose done it, they’re thriving, not tethered to a machine and are living life pretty normally,” says Reid about her father.

By 26, the reality that Reid wouldn’t survive without a kidney transplant hit. Reid’s mother, Lorelei turned out to be a match.

“She’s a mom who gets to say she gave life to me twice,” said Reid.

It’s not lost on Reid that her story is a lucky one. For many, family members don’t turn out to be matches. So, she works with the Nevada Donor Network as an advocate for living donors.

“I’m obviously a living example of that, of someone who gets to live life the way that I want to,” said Reid.

On September 3rd, Reid was honored at the Reno Aces’ Home Run for Life game, where she got to throw out the first pitch. The event is sponsored by Nevada Donor Network, who like Reid, are working to get the waitlist reduced.

“I got the kidney so that I could live and not so that I can be afraid of everything,” Reid said.

Just one organ donor can save up to 8 lives and heal up to 75 lives through tissue donation.

