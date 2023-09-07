Military demonstrations for Reno Air Races announced

A file photo of an A-10 Warthog, one of the planes that will take part in the military...
A file photo of an A-10 Warthog, one of the planes that will take part in the military demonstrations during the Reno Air Races. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Joshua C. Allmaras)(Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Allmaras | 124th Fighter Wing)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:42 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The military demonstrations that will be a part of the last Reno Air Races to take place in Stead have been announced.

2023′s lineup will include performances from the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy, as well as several civilian performers.

The lineup of planes for the demonstration will be:

· USAF A-10 ‘Warthog’ Tactical Demonstration

· USAF Heritage Flight

· USN F/A-18 ‘Growler’ Tactical Demonstration

· Navy Legacy Flight

· NVANG F-15 Strike Eagles Demonstration

· USAF U-2 Dragon Lady Demonstration

“We’re honored to have these military demo teams join us for the final flag in Reno,” said Fred Telling, CEO of RARA. “The National Championship Air Races are unique because, along with the head-to-head racing, we also have spectacular military performances that will join us for the week. An amazing addition this year to our armed forces lineup is the scheduled demonstration by the USAF U-2 ‘Dragon Lady’, a notoriously difficult plane to fly.”

The military demonstrations will take place on Sept. 14, with this year’s performances being dedicated to the legacy of the pilots and planes that have flown in air races past.

The Reno Air Races will take place from Sept. 13 to Sept. 17. Upgraded tickets are sold out, but general admission tickets and pit passes remain available. Click here to buy tickets.

