Lockwood man arrested on sex crimes with a child, incest charges

Mark Medina
Mark Medina(The Storey County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:25 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A man from Lockwood has been arrested on a felony warrant out of Nebraska on charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child and incest.

61-year-old Mark Medina was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon by Storey County Sheriff’s deputies.

The Storey County Sheriff’s Office had been working with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Department in Nebraska on a felony extraditable warrant for Medina.

Medina was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the Storey County Detention Facility. He is currently awaiting extradition to Nebraska.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burning Man festival flooding
Man who died at Burning Man identified
Dr. Samuel Chacon has his medical license suspended
Debra Ann Thornton
Reno woman arrested on DUI charges in crash that killed pedestrian
Burning Man's Black Rock City in a photo released by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands at Nevada site; authorities investigate 1 death
Burners on the road: leaving Burning Man
Burners struggle to leave the Playa

Latest News

Reno woman, Lauren Reid, is advocating for organ donations after being a kidney recipient
Reno woman advocates for organ donation after receiving life saving kidney
A file photo of an A-10 Warthog, one of the planes that will take part in the military...
Military demonstrations for Reno Air Races announced
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather
Sparks Police Chief Chris Crawforth
Searching for stability, Sparks may add city manager’s duties to police chief