Lockwood man arrested on sex crimes with a child, incest charges

STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A man from Lockwood has been arrested on a felony warrant out of Nebraska on charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child and incest.

61-year-old Mark Medina was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon by Storey County Sheriff’s deputies.

The Storey County Sheriff’s Office had been working with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Department in Nebraska on a felony extraditable warrant for Medina.

Medina was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the Storey County Detention Facility. He is currently awaiting extradition to Nebraska.

