Local Kiwanis collects donations from burners to give back to our community

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Kiwanis Club of Downtown Sparks has been taking in food and bike donations from burners and then taking the food to the reservation in Wadsworth to help those that need it.

There are some differences this year from what they have seen in previous burns, there are less bikes and food collected.

“Last year we had two pickup loads of food, this year we have one shopping basket we heard that they were telling people to conserve food, because they were trapped out there for longer, that I’m guessing the people probably ate and drank more than they normally would,” says Shop manager Robert Jacobson. “That’s why I’m probably seeing less coming back this year.”

Their dedication to helping the community doesn’t end in in northern Nevada, these collection efforts reach far wider, even to Africa. Jacobson says he has been working with a man named Courage, who helps transport these goods to Africa for those the need the supplies.

“He is taking a whole truckload of ice chests to ship over to Africa where they use it Io keep their food cooler when they pick it up at the markets.”

