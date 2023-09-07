Local Kiwanis collects donations from burners to give back to our community

Kiwanis collecting donations from Burners
Kiwanis collecting donations from Burners(Emily Benito)
By Emily Benito
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:08 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Kiwanis Club of Downtown Sparks has been taking in food and bike donations from burners and then taking the food to the reservation in Wadsworth to help those that need it.

There are some differences this year from what they have seen in previous burns, there are less bikes and food collected.

“Last year we had two pickup loads of food, this year we have one shopping basket we heard that they were telling people to conserve food, because they were trapped out there for longer, that I’m guessing the people probably ate and drank more than they normally would,” says Shop manager Robert Jacobson. “That’s why I’m probably seeing less coming back this year.”

Their dedication to helping the community doesn’t end in in northern Nevada, these collection efforts reach far wider, even to Africa. Jacobson says he has been working with a man named Courage, who helps transport these goods to Africa for those the need the supplies.

“He is taking a whole truckload of ice chests to ship over to Africa where they use it Io keep their food cooler when they pick it up at the markets.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burning Man festival flooding
Man who died at Burning Man identified
Debra Ann Thornton
Reno woman arrested on DUI charges in crash that killed pedestrian
Burning Man's Black Rock City in a photo released by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands at Nevada site; authorities investigate 1 death
Burners on the road: leaving Burning Man
Burners struggle to leave the Playa
Witnesses say a dead body was found laying in the middle of i80
Woman struck by 3 cars on I-80 identified

Latest News

Dr. Samuel Chacon has his medical license suspended
A mother reads to her children.
Free child literacy program expanding
Burning Man's Black Rock City in a photo released by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.
Burning Man is ending, but the cleanup from heavy flooding is far from over
Anthem Community Wellness Center
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield unveils new wellness center