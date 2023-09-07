Great Reno Balloon Race impacts the community

By Emily Benito
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:34 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Annual Great Reno Balloon Race is back and will be ushering in some early mornings for families trying to watch the balloons float across the finish line.

The event also brings in quite a large economic impact for being a generally free event.

“We did an economic impact study with our partners at the university about 10 years ago and we are over 10 to 15 million dollars in economic impact, and I think it’s more than the economic impact, but the positive connotation that the balloons bring to our community,” says Executive Director Pete Copeland.

He also says that his advice for parents is to make sure children wear layers:

“As we know living in northern Nevada at 5 thousand feet, it really all about layering. Bundle them up, they’re going to have a lot of fun playing in the park at 5 am in the morning, get some hot chocolate, when you get here for EM, and we’re going to have some good music and a lot of beautiful balloons.”

He also says to arrive early, around 4 in the morning, to make sure you are parked, and ready to enjoy the show.

There are also RTC buses running from the RAPID Virginia Line in front of the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burning Man festival flooding
Man who died at Burning Man identified
Dr. Samuel Chacon has his medical license suspended
Debra Ann Thornton
Reno woman arrested on DUI charges in crash that killed pedestrian
Burning Man's Black Rock City in a photo released by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands at Nevada site; authorities investigate 1 death
Burners on the road: leaving Burning Man
Burners struggle to leave the Playa

Latest News

Balloon Race impacts on Economy and Community
Sierra County Sheriff's Office logo.
Former Sierra County employee arrested for alleged financial crimes
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
Washoe County inmate dies while getting treatment at local hospital
Passport display and the Washoe County Clerk's Office
Clerk’s office assists with 431 new passports