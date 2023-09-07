Great Reno Balloon Race impacts the community

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Annual Great Reno Balloon Race is back and will be ushering in some early mornings for families trying to watch the balloons float across the finish line.

The event also brings in quite a large economic impact for being a generally free event.

“We did an economic impact study with our partners at the university about 10 years ago and we are over 10 to 15 million dollars in economic impact, and I think it’s more than the economic impact, but the positive connotation that the balloons bring to our community,” says Executive Director Pete Copeland.

He also says that his advice for parents is to make sure children wear layers:

“As we know living in northern Nevada at 5 thousand feet, it really all about layering. Bundle them up, they’re going to have a lot of fun playing in the park at 5 am in the morning, get some hot chocolate, when you get here for EM, and we’re going to have some good music and a lot of beautiful balloons.”

He also says to arrive early, around 4 in the morning, to make sure you are parked, and ready to enjoy the show.

There are also RTC buses running from the RAPID Virginia Line in front of the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

