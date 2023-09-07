Former Sierra County employee arrested for alleged financial crimes

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) -A former Sierra County Behavioral Health employee misused personal financial information to steal thousands of dollars’ worth of property, the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Brandie Michelle Purvis, 43, was booked Wednesday on financial crimes stemming from identity theft, embezzlement and larceny, the sheriff’s office said.

She bailed out of jail.

The investigation began in April based on allegations she exploited a vulnerable client for financial gain, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office alleged Purvis used her position as a county employee to get access to the victim’s banking cars and bought thousand dollars of merchandise that was delivered to her home.

Deputies went to her Lassen County home on Wednesday and served a search warrant and found several items Purvis allegedly purchased using the victim’s financial information, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 530-289-3700.

