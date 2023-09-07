Former Sierra County employee arrested for alleged financial crimes

Sierra County Sheriff's Office logo.
Sierra County Sheriff's Office logo.(Sierra County Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:56 PM PDT
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) -A former Sierra County Behavioral Health employee misused personal financial information to steal thousands of dollars’ worth of property, the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 530-289-3700.

