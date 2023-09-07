Clerk’s office assists with 431 new passports

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Linda Gillaspy arrived at the Washoe County Clerk’s Office to apply for her first passport.

“I am planning on going to Calgary, Alberta Canada,” says Gillaspy. “And getting in is obviously easy. It’s a little more hectic getting into the United States.”

Gillaspy says this was the best location for her to have her passport application processed.

The service here at the clerk’s office also provides pictures for the application. So, it’s just one stop for Linda.

The office has been doing passports for about two months now. They’ve helped 431 new passport holders.

“The rotating calendar is 45 days out. But spots can open-up daily,” says Jan Galassini, Washoe County Clerk.

Galassini says in the office’s limited time doing passports they noticed some who make appointments don’t notify the personnel if they must cancel. That would help make room for those anxious to get their passport processing underway.

Ann Gutierrez is here to get her young daughter a passport. She says her husband found out about the service here at the clerk’s office, so they quickly signed up.

“Everything was on the website address,” says Gutierrez. “Everything that we need. Everything that parents need and then we came in and got seen right away. And it was a really easy process.”

Staff say they’ve observed a trend with many local families with their kids signing up for appointments.

While the atmosphere is calm and welcoming, the office reminds applicants there’s one thing they can’t provide: A quick turnaround time.

It may take up to 14 weeks to receive a passport. The clerk’s office says they’ve learned a few things since they’ve been offering the service. That includes urging people to check off the check list on the website and bring all the appropriate documentation.

And be sure to have a check or money order in the appropriate amount made out to the US. State Department.

https://www.washoecounty.gov/clerks/passport/index.php

