Celebrate National Beer Lovers Day with Nevada’s 50+ local craft breweries

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Craft Brewers Association (NCBA) is spreading the love for National Beer Lover’s Day! With over 50 craft breweries in Nevada, this makes enjoying your favorite brew as easy as opening your fridge or traveling just a few miles away to your local craft brewery.

Briana Wagner, president of Schussboom Brewing Company, stopped by Morning Break to talk about what makes Nevada’s craft brewing scene unique.

All craft beers are made up of some basic ingredients: hops, barley, wheat, but what makes different times of the year better for certain brews? Wagner brought in different local craft brews to showcase and explain what makes them special.

You can visit these breweries to indulge or grab some cans to go on Thursday, Sept. 7 and all year long! Flip your “brew-tine” into something special by celebrating the creativity of the small and independent breweries in your community.

Plus, some local brewers are releasing new brews this week so make sure to stop by your favorite Nevada Craft Brewery for something special!

Supporting your neighborhood craft brewery means supporting small business and the local economy. The only thing better than that is supporting these great causes with a craft brew in hand.

You can follow NCBA on Instagram as well as Schussboom Brewing Company on Instagram.

