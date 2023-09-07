Celebrate National Beer Lovers Day with Nevada’s 50+ local craft breweries

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:48 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Craft Brewers Association (NCBA) is spreading the love for National Beer Lover’s Day! With over 50 craft breweries in Nevada, this makes enjoying your favorite brew as easy as opening your fridge or traveling just a few miles away to your local craft brewery.

Briana Wagner, president of Schussboom Brewing Company, stopped by Morning Break to talk about what makes Nevada’s craft brewing scene unique.

All craft beers are made up of some basic ingredients: hops, barley, wheat, but what makes different times of the year better for certain brews? Wagner brought in different local craft brews to showcase and explain what makes them special.

You can visit these breweries to indulge or grab some cans to go on Thursday, Sept. 7 and all year long! Flip your “brew-tine” into something special by celebrating the creativity of the small and independent breweries in your community.

Plus, some local brewers are releasing new brews this week so make sure to stop by your favorite Nevada Craft Brewery for something special!

Supporting your neighborhood craft brewery means supporting small business and the local economy. The only thing better than that is supporting these great causes with a craft brew in hand.

You can follow NCBA on Instagram as well as Schussboom Brewing Company on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burning Man festival flooding
Man who died at Burning Man identified
Dr. Samuel Chacon has his medical license suspended
Debra Ann Thornton
Reno woman arrested on DUI charges in crash that killed pedestrian
Burning Man's Black Rock City in a photo released by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands at Nevada site; authorities investigate 1 death
Burners on the road: leaving Burning Man
Burners struggle to leave the Playa

Latest News

SAF 13th Annual Reno Open Studios
Sierra Arts Foundation to host 13th annual Reno Open Studios event
MidTown First Thursdays September
This month’s MidTown First Thursday includes fundraiser for Note-Able Music Therapy Services
If this solution sounds familiar you might be remembering Reno choosing the same temporary fix...
Sparks considers Crawforth as acting city manager
Reno woman, Lauren Reid, is advocating for organ donations after being a kidney recipient
Reno woman advocates for organ donation after receiving life saving kidney