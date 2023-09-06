Townhomes, condos reach all-time high price in Southern Nevada

Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Matt Kling
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:34 AM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - While home prices for single-family homes in Southern Nevada continue to stay stable, the prices for townhomes and condos have reached an all-time high.

The prices for single-family homes around the Las Vegas Valley are just below $450,000, according to a new report from Las Vegas Realtors. Local home prices are still below the all-time record of $482,000 set in May of 2022.

The price for condos and townhomes has gone up, however. Last month, prices reached a record high of $287,000.

Las Vegas Realtors said the demand is higher for these usually lower-priced options, but the supply is tight.

“Homes prices haven’t changed much lately,” LVR President Lee Barrett said. “As for the record price for condos and townhomes, I attribute that to the demand for lower-priced housing options exceeding our supply. Mortgage rates are obviously a factor. But as we’ve been saying all year, the biggest challenge we face in the local housing market is a very tight housing supply.”

Overall, fewer homes have been selling in 2023 compared to 2022. LVFR reported 35,584 total sales in 2022, following a record 50,010 residences sold in 2021. It was the first time LVR reported more than 50,000 properties selling in a single year.

