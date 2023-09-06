Time to plan your visit to Rancho San Rafael Park for the Great Reno Balloon Race

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Great Reno Balloon Race (GRBR) is back this weekend for its annual spectacular showcase of colorful hot-air balloons. The whole family is invited to come to Rancho San Rafael Regional Park Friday-Sunday, Sept. 8-10.

Board president, Chris Dondero, stopped by Morning Break Wednesday to remind folks of all the reasons why this event is so spectacular.

It is an internationally recognized event and beloved local tradition that prides itself on being the world’s largest free hot-air balloon festival. One of the highlights of the event is the daily Dawn Patrol which is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a three-day display of hot-air balloons illuminating the pre-dawn skies.

This year’s performance will capture the hearts of early risers and balloon enthusiasts alike as event organizers promise an extra-special experience to acknowledge the milestone anniversary.

Before the sun peeks over the mountains, spectators will see the daily iconic Glow Show illuminating the park and signaling that the event has begun. During the show, the early morning sky will be decorated by the choreographed glow of upwards of 40 hot air balloons.

The special shapes that will bring GRBR to life this year include: Buster, Bella, Sushi, Bila, Humpty Dumpty, SnoBird, Montie the Black Sheep, Bandit, Lindy and Smokey Bear.

As part of this year’s festivities, attendees are encouraged to wear their best pink for breast cancer awareness to “Paint the Park Pink” on Saturday, Sept. 9.

