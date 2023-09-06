Tesla data breach affects 7,000 employees

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - An August data breach into car company Tesla has affected 7,000 employees.

In a letter, the company said that on May 10, a foreign media outlet called Handelsblatt told the company that it had obtained Tesla confidential information.

An investigation found that two former Tesla employees had misappropriated the information and shared it with the media outlet.

Tesla says the information involved in the breach concerned names, some contact information, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers.

As a result of the breach, Tesla says it will be providing those affected with a complimentary, one-year subscription to Experian’s IdentityWorks.

