Tesla data breach affects 7,000 employees

A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.
A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:48 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - An August data breach into car company Tesla has affected 7,000 employees.

In a letter, the company said that on May 10, a foreign media outlet called Handelsblatt told the company that it had obtained Tesla confidential information.

An investigation found that two former Tesla employees had misappropriated the information and shared it with the media outlet.

Tesla says the information involved in the breach concerned names, some contact information, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers.

As a result of the breach, Tesla says it will be providing those affected with a complimentary, one-year subscription to Experian’s IdentityWorks.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burning Man festival flooding
Man who died at Burning Man identified
Debra Ann Thornton
Reno woman arrested on DUI charges in crash that killed pedestrian
Burners on the road: leaving Burning Man
Burners struggle to leave the Playa
Burning Man's Black Rock City in a photo released by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands at Nevada site; authorities investigate 1 death
Witnesses say a dead body was found laying in the middle of i80
Woman struck by 3 cars on I-80 identified

Latest News

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District logo.
Dates for green waste collection announced
CVCT presents "Love, Loss and What I Wore"
Carson Valley Community Theater prepares for new show, “Love, Loss and What I Wore”
Great Reno Balloon Race 2023 Preview
Time to plan your visit to Rancho San Rafael Park for the Great Reno Balloon Race
CCSNN Raise the Roof 2023 Preview
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada gets ready for 4th annual Raise the Roof fundrasier