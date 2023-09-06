Sparks City Council fires city manager

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Neil Krutz’ 26 year career at the city of sparks came to a sudden end this afternoon. sitting in the audience, head down, he listened to two very different views of his performance in the job to which he had risen--city manager,

“he works hard every day for you. He’s committed,” said Krutz’s attorney John Gallagher.

“Mr. Krutz has createfd a uncomfoirtable wokring environment through intimidation and a culture of fear,” countered Councilman Paul Anderson.

Things had gone badly for him, in the manager’s job, especially since the firing of Fire Chief Mark Lawson last winter. He received poor scores on a job review earlier this year and his tenure has beem in doubt ever since. But how would it happen?

A vote to oust him at the time failed and, last month the council rejected a suggestion of buying out his contract--a move which would have cost $600-thousand dollars. That vote set the scene for Tuesday’s special meeting and Anderson’s motion to terminate his employment contract.

Anderson had voted against firing Krutz in May. Now, he and the rest of the council were determined to move forward.

Their vote was to terminate with cause and his actions concerning the fire chief’s departure were front and center.

It was unanimous,

This may not be the end of it, however, and making the change may yet carry its own cost. Gallagher told the council they had violated Krutz’s contract by failing to work with him and the meeting itself may have violated the open meeting law. The threat of potential legal action was clear.

