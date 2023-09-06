Sparks City Council to consider police chief Crawforth as acting City Manager

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks City Council will consider naming police chief Chris Crawforth as acting city manager.

The council will consider an amendment to the employment agreement with Crawforth in a Sept. 11 meeting.

The announcement comes just a day after the City Council voted to terminate the employment contract of City Manager Neil Krutz.

If it becomes approved, Crawforth would be the acting city manager until March 31, 2024. He would also be provided additional compensation for the extra duty.

“I’d like to do a national search for a new City Manager, and that takes time. I have full faith in Chief Crawforth’s ability to lead the City forward while we do the work of finding our next City Manager,” said Mayor Ed Lawson.

