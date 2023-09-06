Sparks City Council to consider police chief Crawforth as acting City Manager

City of Sparks
City of Sparks(none)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:13 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks City Council will consider naming police chief Chris Crawforth as acting city manager.

The council will consider an amendment to the employment agreement with Crawforth in a Sept. 11 meeting.

The announcement comes just a day after the City Council voted to terminate the employment contract of City Manager Neil Krutz.

If it becomes approved, Crawforth would be the acting city manager until March 31, 2024. He would also be provided additional compensation for the extra duty.

“I’d like to do a national search for a new City Manager, and that takes time. I have full faith in Chief Crawforth’s ability to lead the City forward while we do the work of finding our next City Manager,” said Mayor Ed Lawson.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burning Man festival flooding
Man who died at Burning Man identified
Debra Ann Thornton
Reno woman arrested on DUI charges in crash that killed pedestrian
Burners on the road: leaving Burning Man
Burners struggle to leave the Playa
Burning Man's Black Rock City in a photo released by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands at Nevada site; authorities investigate 1 death
Witnesses say a dead body was found laying in the middle of i80
Woman struck by 3 cars on I-80 identified

Latest News

STEM banner
Google provides $135K to Washoe County School District middle schools
Meet Jelly! Our KOLO 8 Pet of the Week
Wednesday AM Weather
Wednesday AM Weather
Sparks City Council
Sparks City Council fires city manager