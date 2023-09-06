RTC offering free rides to the Great Reno Balloon Races

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County will be providing free bus rides to the Great Reno Balloon Races.

The races will be from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10 from 4:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

People who board the RAPID Virginia Line stop in front of the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, or returning from Rancho San Rafael Park will get to ride for free. The RTC RIDE bus on the RAPID Virginia Line will run around every 15 minutes with service extending to Rancho San Rafael Park.

The last trip will leave Rancho San Rafael Park at 10:00 a.m.

Passengers boarding other stops along the RAPID Virginia Line will pay the normal fare of $3 for a day pass, or $2 per ride.

