Man arrested on child pornography charges in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested on charges he possessed child pornography of a person under the age of 16.

24-year-old Jordan Robertson was arrested on Aug. 28.

The case against Roberston began as a cyber tip provided to law enforcement by an internet provider. The provider told the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of suspected images of child sexual abuse material within cloud storage with an IP address returning to Sparks.

A search warrant was obtained, and law enforcement seized Robertson’s cell phone and found additional images of child sex abuse material. Robertson was then arrested.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.