Human skull found in box donated to Goodwill, police say

File image - Police in Goodyear responded to a Goodwill store when someone reported they found...
File image - Police in Goodyear responded to a Goodwill store when someone reported they found a human skull in a donated item.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:25 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Police are investigating what led to a human skull being put in a box of donated items at an Arizona Goodwill.

Details are limited, but officers responded Tuesday to the location in Goodyear. When police arrived, they found “what appears to be an actual human skull,” authorities said.

It has since been taken to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office for further evaluation.

Detectives said the investigation remains ongoing and is in the early stages.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burning Man festival flooding
Man who died at Burning Man identified
Debra Ann Thornton
Reno woman arrested on DUI charges in crash that killed pedestrian
Burners on the road: leaving Burning Man
Burners struggle to leave the Playa
Burning Man's Black Rock City in a photo released by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.
Burning Man flooding strands tens of thousands at Nevada site; authorities investigate 1 death
Witnesses say a dead body was found laying in the middle of i80
Woman struck by 3 cars on I-80 identified

Latest News

CVCT presents "Love, Loss and What I Wore"
Carson Valley Community Theater prepares for new show, “Love, Loss and What I Wore”
The Maple Heights police chief told 19 News the family feud had been brewing for a while when...
Mother of pregnant woman killed and accused shooter speaks
Great Reno Balloon Race 2023 Preview
Time to plan your visit to Rancho San Rafael Park for the Great Reno Balloon Race
Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
CCSNN Raise the Roof 2023 Preview
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada gets ready for 4th annual Raise the Roof fundrasier