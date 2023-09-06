Google provides $135K to Washoe County School District middle schools

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Google is proud to announce a contribution of $135,000 to enhance STEM labs across three career technical education (CTE) middle schools including Shaw Middle School, Mendive Middle School, and Sparks Middle School, providing advanced equipment and technology infrastructure support in the Washoe County School District.

The funds will be used to buy computers, computer stands, servers, software licenses, and robotics equipment. This investment aims to create an environment that promotes innovation, technological proficiency, and hands-on learning experiences for students. Google’s funding will help bridge the digital divide and ensure that all students have equal opportunities to develop the skills needed for the jobs of the future. Jobs, that range from computer science and graphic design, to engineering and media communications.

“We are grateful to Google for their investment in STEM education in our district,” said Washoe County School District Superintendent, Susan Enfield. “Our schools can’t do it alone and community partners like Google are integral to supporting our work to prepare every student for the future they choose.”

The upgraded STEM labs will enable educators to deliver enhanced and interactive lessons, fostering critical thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork. Students will have hands-on experience with cutting-edge technology, empowering them to become future leaders and innovators in the STEM fields. Educators, like Mark Ochs, who doesn’t actually consider himself to be a teacher to his 218 students, but rather a facilitator where he takes a free range approach allowing students to discover their unique interests.

“I had a student that wanted to make a wind tunnel, and I didn’t have one, so he built one because he was interested in the aerodynamics of Ferraris,” Ochs says.

Locally, we have companies like Google and Tesla who are looking for stem professionals. Ochs says those interests begin in middle school.

“So my classroom gives them a place to start to learn about those things and then from here they can go to one of our signature academies where they can then start learning more specific things they might be interested in,” explains Ochs.

To explore those interests, kids need state of the art equipment. That’s where google comes in.

“We are pleased to be part of Washoe County School District’s ongoing commitment to advancing education and preparing its students for success,” said Kate Franko, Google’s Regional Head of Data Center Public Affairs. “STEM education is critical to our youth and we thank Washoe County School District for providing these skills and cultivating an impactful environment for our next generation of leaders.”

