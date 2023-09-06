Free child literacy program expanding

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A literacy program designed to get free books into the homes of young kids is expanding.

It’s called “Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library”.

It’s the flagship program of the Dollywood Foundation and mails free age appropriate books.

All children 5 and under are eligible for this program regardless of their parent’s income level.

The United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra is working with the Dollywood Foundation along with Nevada lawmakers to bring this to our area.

Children in 13 northern Nevada counties are eligible.

They include: Washoe, Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Humboldt, Eureka, Lander, Lyon, Mineral, Pershing, Storey, White Pine, and Carson City.

Click here to sign-up your child. It only takes about five minutes to enroll.

