Dr. Samuel Chacon has his medical license suspended

(KOLO-TV)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:32 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno OBGYN Dr. Samuel Chacon has had his license suspended by the Board of Medical Examiners.

The Board’s Investigative Committee made the ruling based on a decision that Chacon was a health and safety risk, Chacon had surrendered his hospital privileges in November 2022 following allegations of improper medical practices.

A hearing in regards to Chacon’s medical license has been set for Oct. 12 at 2:00 p.m.

The meeting will be to decide whether the suspension may continue.

