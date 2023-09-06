Dr. Samuel Chacon has his medical license suspended
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:32 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno OBGYN Dr. Samuel Chacon has had his license suspended by the Board of Medical Examiners.
The Board’s Investigative Committee made the ruling based on a decision that Chacon was a health and safety risk, Chacon had surrendered his hospital privileges in November 2022 following allegations of improper medical practices.
A hearing in regards to Chacon’s medical license has been set for Oct. 12 at 2:00 p.m.
The meeting will be to decide whether the suspension may continue.
Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.