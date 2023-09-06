Dates for green waste collection announced

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District is announcing dates and times for its August 2023 green waste collection days.

The free event will be for all Washoe County residents, and will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at these locations:

October 7 & 8 Washoe Valley

Nevada Division of Forestry Fire Station, 885 Eastlake Blvd, Washoe Valley

October 8 Wadsworth

400 Stampmill Road, Wadsworth

October 14 & 15 Lemmon Valley

Lemmon Valley Station, 130 Nectar Street, Reno

October 14 & 15 Silver Lake

Silver Lake Station, 11525 Red Rock Road, Reno

October 21 Spanish Springs

Lazy 5 Regional Park, 7100 Pyramid Way, Sparks

October 22 Palomino Valley

Ironwood Equestrian Center, 5600 Whiskey Springs Road, Palomino Valley

November 4 & 5 Washoe Valley

Nevada Division of Forestry Fire Station, 885 Eastlake Blvd, Washoe Valley

November 4 Red Rock

0 (zero) Gymkhana Lane, Reno

November 5 Verdi/Mogul

Mayberry Park, 101 Woodland Ave, Reno

The TMFPD will be taking green waste such as junipers, pines, rabbitbrush, and sagebrush. They ask people to only bring natural vegetation, and they will not accept items like household trash, lumber, hazardous materials, grass clippings, dirt and gravel, and stumps with root balls.

Stumps more than eight inches in diameter will not be accepted, nor will items in bags be accepted. All bags must be emptied on-site and removed.

