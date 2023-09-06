Dates for green waste collection announced
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District is announcing dates and times for its August 2023 green waste collection days.
The free event will be for all Washoe County residents, and will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at these locations:
October 7 & 8 Washoe Valley
Nevada Division of Forestry Fire Station, 885 Eastlake Blvd, Washoe Valley
October 8 Wadsworth
400 Stampmill Road, Wadsworth
October 14 & 15 Lemmon Valley
Lemmon Valley Station, 130 Nectar Street, Reno
October 14 & 15 Silver Lake
Silver Lake Station, 11525 Red Rock Road, Reno
October 21 Spanish Springs
Lazy 5 Regional Park, 7100 Pyramid Way, Sparks
October 22 Palomino Valley
Ironwood Equestrian Center, 5600 Whiskey Springs Road, Palomino Valley
November 4 & 5 Washoe Valley
Nevada Division of Forestry Fire Station, 885 Eastlake Blvd, Washoe Valley
November 4 Red Rock
0 (zero) Gymkhana Lane, Reno
November 5 Verdi/Mogul
Mayberry Park, 101 Woodland Ave, Reno
The TMFPD will be taking green waste such as junipers, pines, rabbitbrush, and sagebrush. They ask people to only bring natural vegetation, and they will not accept items like household trash, lumber, hazardous materials, grass clippings, dirt and gravel, and stumps with root balls.
Stumps more than eight inches in diameter will not be accepted, nor will items in bags be accepted. All bags must be emptied on-site and removed.
